In the case of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC), what’s next?

The closing price of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) was $9.85 for the day, up 14.00% from the previous closing price of $8.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19600027 shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares for $17.05 per share. The transaction valued at 77,606,339 led to the insider holds 310,449,643 shares of the business.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 35,000,000 shares of BHC for $596,925,000 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 315,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Spurr Robert, who serves as the U.S. President-Pharma Business of the company, sold 1,595 shares for $22.19 each. As a result, the insider received 35,393 and left with 90,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bausch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $24.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.54.

Shares Statistics:

BHC traded an average of 5.66M shares per day over the past three months and 10.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 362.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.64M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24M with a Short Ratio of 24.00M, compared to 26.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.