In the case of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC), what’s next?

The closing price of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) was $32.14 for the day, up 1.90% from the previous closing price of $31.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510770 shares were traded. EMBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EMBC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $33.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on August 01, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Melcher David F bought 3,100 shares for $32.51 per share. The transaction valued at 100,781 led to the insider holds 21,465 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Embecta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMBC has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.95.

Shares Statistics:

EMBC traded an average of 904.93K shares per day over the past three months and 834.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.48M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EMBC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.