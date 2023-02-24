In the case of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM), what’s next?

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) closed the day trading at $23.78 up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $23.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2247538 shares were traded. LTHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LTHM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $29 from $26 previously.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Vertical Research Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 3,635 shares for $32.54 per share. The transaction valued at 118,272 led to the insider holds 62,582 shares of the business.

Graves Paul W sold 85,171 shares of LTHM for $2,980,985 on Sep 09. The President and CEO now owns 299,980 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Livent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has reached a high of $36.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LTHM traded about 3.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LTHM traded about 3.31M shares per day. A total of 179.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LTHM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 28.18M with a Short Ratio of 28.18M, compared to 25.95M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.71% and a Short% of Float of 20.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $239.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $254.45M to a low estimate of $225M. As of the current estimate, Livent Corporation’s year-ago sales were $122.9M, an estimated increase of 95.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.89M, an increase of 67.90% less than the figure of $95.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.1M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $865.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $796.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $834.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.4M, up 98.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.