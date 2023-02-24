In the case of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), what’s next?

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed the day trading at $147.57 down -6.70% from the previous closing price of $158.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9301939 shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $157.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRNA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $275 from $170 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $186 to $191.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on October 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $174 to $101.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares for $173.07 per share. The transaction valued at 6,922,947 led to the insider holds 5,411,946 shares of the business.

Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares of MRNA for $6,998,453 on Feb 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,411,946 shares after completing the transaction at $174.96 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, AFEYAN NOUBAR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $173.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,731,700 and left with 2,207,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $217.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 183.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRNA traded about 4.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRNA traded about 3.02M shares per day. A total of 390.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.94M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.13M with a Short Ratio of 14.13M, compared to 14.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.56 and a low estimate of $3.75, while EPS last year was $11.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of $2.55 and low estimates of -$2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.07 and $20.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.23. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 17 analysts recommending between $11.2 and -$4.88.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $5.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.29B to a low estimate of $4.81B. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.21B, an estimated decrease of -30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B, a decrease of -74.80% less than the figure of -$30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $525M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.47B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.41B and the low estimate is $5.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -57.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.