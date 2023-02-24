In What Direction Will Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Goes From Here?

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) closed the day trading at $46.92 down -21.14% from the previous closing price of $59.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791636 shares were traded. CCSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.66.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCSI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on November 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $54.

On August 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $65.

On March 03, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $70.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on March 03, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when HEALY ELAINE bought 1,000 shares for $38.52 per share. The transaction valued at 38,520 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Consensus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCSI has reached a high of $65.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCSI traded about 95.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCSI traded about 85.34k shares per day. A total of 19.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.69M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCSI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 307.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 310.17k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.57 and $5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.46. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.91 and $5.18.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $95.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.5M to a low estimate of $95.55M. As of the current estimate, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.51M, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $377.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $375.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $352.66M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $405.2M and the low estimate is $385.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.