Invest in Fastly Inc. (FSLY) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) closed at $14.74 in the last session, down -0.87% from day before closing price of $14.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4100229 shares were traded. FSLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FSLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $17 from $8.50 previously.

On February 16, 2023, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $17.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on February 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10.50 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Shirk Brett sold 7,000 shares for $14.43 per share. The transaction valued at 101,024 led to the insider holds 210,097 shares of the business.

Bergman Artur sold 1,101 shares of FSLY for $17,066 on Feb 21. The Chief Architect, Exec. Chair now owns 6,634,935 shares after completing the transaction at $15.50 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Bergman Artur, who serves as the Chief Architect, Exec. Chair of the company, sold 19,078 shares for $15.75 each. As a result, the insider received 300,478 and left with 6,636,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLY has reached a high of $20.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FSLY traded on average about 4.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 122.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.62M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.62M with a Short Ratio of 11.62M, compared to 11.12M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.44% and a Short% of Float of 10.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $114.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.8M to a low estimate of $113.88M. As of the current estimate, Fastly Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.72M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.64M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $120.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.52M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $427.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.33M, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $489.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $530.49M and the low estimate is $453.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.