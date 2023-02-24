Investing in IN8bio Inc. (INAB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) closed at $1.63 down -9.44% from its previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1979331 shares were traded. INAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IN8bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when FAIRBAIRN EMILY bought 789,473 shares for $1.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,499,999 led to the insider holds 4,111,958 shares of the business.

Brandt Peter C. bought 105,263 shares of INAB for $200,000 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 182,473 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Roemer Alan S., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,315 shares for $1.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,998 and bolstered with 55,989 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INAB has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1667, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1539.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INAB has traded an average of 64.65K shares per day and 31.55k over the past ten days. A total of 21.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.20M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for INAB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 105.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 131.69k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.12.