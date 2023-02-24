Investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) closed at $82.44 down -7.40% from its previous closing price of $89.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1167514 shares were traded. ORA stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ormat Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $91.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when ORIX CORP sold 562,500 shares for $87.75 per share. The transaction valued at 49,359,375 led to the insider holds 6,676,077 shares of the business.

ORIX CORP sold 3,750,000 shares of ORA for $329,062,500 on Nov 21. The 10% Owner now owns 7,238,577 shares after completing the transaction at $87.75 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Wong Byron G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,132 shares for $101.62 each. As a result, the insider received 115,032 and left with 4,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.18B and an Enterprise Value of 7.06B. As of this moment, Ormat’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.31.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORA is 0.46, which has changed by 14.79% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.49% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORA has reached a high of $101.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORA has traded an average of 341.43K shares per day and 444.13k over the past ten days. A total of 56.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.92M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ORA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.35M, compared to 4.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ORA is 0.48, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $215.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $221.72M to a low estimate of $209.6M. As of the current estimate, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.71M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $215M, an increase of 27.20% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $207.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $892.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $826.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $865.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $734.16M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $975.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $988.26M and the low estimate is $960M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.