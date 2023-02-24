IQ (iQIYI Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) closed at $7.09 in the last session, down -3.14% from day before closing price of $7.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20393405 shares were traded. IQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $5.10 from $2.80 previously.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.80.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IQ traded on average about 20.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 868.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 417.15M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.35M with a Short Ratio of 33.35M, compared to 74.43M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, iQIYI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.