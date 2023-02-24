Is Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 912624 shares were traded. BTBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTBT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.80 and its Current Ratio is at 19.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTBT now has a Market Capitalization of 119.63M and an Enterprise Value of 91.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.74.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTBT is 5.69, which has changed by -62.87% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.49% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTBT has reached a high of $4.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0815, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3022.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.50M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BTBT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.74M, compared to 4.72M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.18% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.9M to a low estimate of $7.9M. As of the current estimate, Bit Digital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.39M, an estimated decrease of -41.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.08M, down -66.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.6M and the low estimate is $33.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.