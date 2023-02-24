Is BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $1.74 in the prior trading day, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) closed at $1.73, down -0.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1557124 shares were traded. BZFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6602.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BZFD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

On August 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $2.

On February 04, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on February 04, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when COMCAST CORP sold 37,176 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 75,419 led to the insider holds 19,507,693 shares of the business.

COMCAST CORP sold 487,146 shares of BZFD for $999,331 on Feb 16. The 10% Owner now owns 19,544,869 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, COMCAST CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,685,689 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,764,986 and left with 20,032,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BuzzFeed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZFD has reached a high of $5.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3489, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8443.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.98M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BZFD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.12M with a Short Ratio of 7.12M, compared to 528.27k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 13.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $131.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $132.5M to a low estimate of $130.12M. As of the current estimate, BuzzFeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.72M, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.73M, a decrease of -9.60% over than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $434.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $432.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $433.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $397.56M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $447.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $462.2M and the low estimate is $417.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.