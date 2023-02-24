Is Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) closed at $8.22 in the last session, up 0.37% from day before closing price of $8.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1992074 shares were traded. ROIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ROIV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on October 27, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On April 29, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 29, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Ramaswamy Vivek sold 4,000,000 shares for $7.95 per share. The transaction valued at 31,800,000 led to the insider holds 54,409,211 shares of the business.

Venker Eric sold 24,037 shares of ROIV for $192,777 on Jan 05. The President & COO now owns 729,429 shares after completing the transaction at $8.02 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Venker Eric, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 95,484 shares for $7.32 each. As a result, the insider received 698,943 and left with 753,466 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 141.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIV has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ROIV traded on average about 2.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 713.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 417.45M. Insiders hold about 14.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.83M with a Short Ratio of 12.83M, compared to 16.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$1.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.7M to a low estimate of $13M. As of the current estimate, Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $24.34M, an estimated decrease of -39.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.05M, an increase of 106.50% over than the figure of -$39.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.29M, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310M and the low estimate is $82.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 187.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.