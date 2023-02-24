Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) stock

After finishing at $4.28 in the prior trading day, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) closed at $4.19, down -2.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886897 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0900.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Siokas Grigorios bought 260,870 shares for $11.50 per share. The transaction valued at 3,000,005 led to the insider holds 1,130,774 shares of the business.

Siokas Grigorios bought 801,261 shares of COSM for $497,984 on Nov 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 20,135,429 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Siokas Grigorios, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,500,000 shares for $0.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,500,000 and bolstered with 19,334,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COSM now has a Market Capitalization of 44.44M and an Enterprise Value of 68.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -242.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COSM is 3.16, which has changed by 25.83% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.49% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $98.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2013, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6130.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 637.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.83M. Insiders hold about 26.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 992.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 562.82k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.36% and a Short% of Float of 9.63%.