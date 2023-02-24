It’s a good day to be an 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) shareholder

As of close of business last night, 10x Genomics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $48.01, down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $48.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 825474 shares were traded. TXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TXG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Saxonov Serge sold 2,676 shares for $34.07 per share. The transaction valued at 91,158 led to the insider holds 974,926 shares of the business.

Hindson Benjamin J. sold 2,361 shares of TXG for $80,434 on Nov 22. The insider now owns 217,713 shares after completing the transaction at $34.07 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, McAnear Justin J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,626 shares for $34.07 each. As a result, the insider received 55,392 and left with 76,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.89B and an Enterprise Value of 5.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.38.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TXG is 1.74, which has changed by -39.87% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.49% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has reached a high of $83.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TXG traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.15M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TXG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.11M, compared to 7.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$1.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $129.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.6M to a low estimate of $123.8M. As of the current estimate, 10x Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.5M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.87M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $604.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $588.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $593.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.49M, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $722.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $745.57M and the low estimate is $703.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.