It’s a good day to be an Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $2.98, up 0.68% from its previous closing price of $2.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1168801 shares were traded. DBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8800.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when GREENFIELD GARY G bought 17,500 shares for $2.88 per share. The transaction valued at 50,358 led to the insider holds 172,419 shares of the business.

Marquez Octavio bought 7,000 shares of DBD for $20,440 on Feb 14. The President and CEO now owns 358,286 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Marquez Octavio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $2.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 68,300 and bolstered with 351,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBD has reached a high of $9.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6706.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DBD traded 1.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.41M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DBD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.45M, compared to 9.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.95% and a Short% of Float of 14.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $897.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $912.2M to a low estimate of $881M. As of the current estimate, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $829.8M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $924.29M, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $932.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $914M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.98B and the low estimate is $3.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.