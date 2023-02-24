It’s an appealing income play to consider Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)

The price of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) closed at $0.19 in the last session, down -3.54% from day before closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881857 shares were traded. BRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2059 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1832.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Ling Yibo sold 200,365 shares for $0.43 per share. The transaction valued at 85,616 led to the insider holds 2,568,851 shares of the business.

Murison Lisa sold 37,598 shares of BRDS for $16,066 on Sep 06. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 483,564 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Rushforth William S, who serves as the Chief Vehicle Officer of the company, sold 30,978 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider received 13,237 and left with 2,734,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRDS has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4243.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRDS traded on average about 2.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 280.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.73M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BRDS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.8M with a Short Ratio of 21.80M, compared to 20.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.82% and a Short% of Float of 12.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $53.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $58M to a low estimate of $48.75M. As of the current estimate, Bird Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.02M, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.82M, an increase of 28.50% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.14M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $312.5M and the low estimate is $236.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.