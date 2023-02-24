It’s an appealing income play to consider Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

The price of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed at $131.58 in the last session, up 2.44% from day before closing price of $128.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8581174 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETSY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 27, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $150 from $125 previously.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Daniel Nicholas sold 1,000 shares for $139.48 per share. The transaction valued at 139,481 led to the insider holds 3,309 shares of the business.

SCOTT RYAN M. sold 9,842 shares of ETSY for $1,417,248 on Feb 02. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $144.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Silverman Josh, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,850 shares for $135.74 each. As a result, the insider received 2,830,107 and left with 107,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $163.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETSY traded on average about 2.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.75M. Shares short for ETSY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.21M with a Short Ratio of 12.76M, compared to 12.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.51% and a Short% of Float of 11.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.77 and -$5.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.22. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $750.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $780.9M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, Etsy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $717.14M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $622.2M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $703M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $562.42M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.