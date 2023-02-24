It’s an appealing income play to consider Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

After finishing at $0.25 in the prior trading day, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) closed at $0.21, down -15.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0380 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2285091 shares were traded. TMDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2458 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2020.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TMDI by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 07, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 22, 2019, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMDI has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5457.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.59M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.14% stake in the company. Shares short for TMDI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 253.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 299.65k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.09M, down -87.10% from the average estimate.