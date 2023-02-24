It’s an appealing income play to consider Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE)

The price of Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) closed at $50.80 in the last session, up 6.57% from day before closing price of $47.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852354 shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.57.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTLE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares for $55.31 per share. The transaction valued at 207,412 led to the insider holds 95,657 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTLE now has a Market Capitalization of 791.66M and an Enterprise Value of 1.92B. As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTLE is 3.36, which has changed by -31.27% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.49% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $120.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTLE traded on average about 686.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 712.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTLE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.64% and a Short% of Float of 17.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.97 and a low estimate of $4.43, while EPS last year was $5.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.96, with high estimates of $9.16 and low estimates of $4.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $40.98 and $18.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.5. EPS for the following year is $29.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $45.7 and $16.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $321.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $378M to a low estimate of $273M. As of the current estimate, Vital Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $532.39M, an estimated decrease of -39.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $326.86M, a decrease of -41.60% less than the figure of -$39.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.