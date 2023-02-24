It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Genprex Inc. (GNPX) stock

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) closed the day trading at $1.39 down -15.24% from the previous closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7696400 shares were traded. GNPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GNPX, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, National Securities on January 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 29, 2019, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNPX has reached a high of $2.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4014, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4503.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GNPX traded about 197.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GNPX traded about 101.16k shares per day. A total of 47.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNPX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.55.