It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) stock

The closing price of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) was $82.96 for the day, up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $82.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564199 shares were traded. SMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.84.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 57.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 53.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $100 from $75 previously.

On February 02, 2023, Truist reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $70.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when STUMP DENISE sold 2,503 shares for $86.51 per share. The transaction valued at 216,541 led to the insider holds 39,875 shares of the business.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,000 shares of SMG for $1,843,570 on Feb 09. The 10% Owner now owns 14,041,775 shares after completing the transaction at $80.16 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $80.77 each. As a result, the insider received 4,038,520 and left with 14,064,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 77.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMG has reached a high of $142.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.91.

Shares Statistics:

SMG traded an average of 855.37K shares per day over the past three months and 765.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.18M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 3.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.97% and a Short% of Float of 9.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, SMG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.01 and a low estimate of $2.34, while EPS last year was $5.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $4.5, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.92B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.13B and the low estimate is $3.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.