Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $40.95 in the prior trading day, Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ: MBLY) closed at $41.43, up 1.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1567455 shares were traded. MBLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MBLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On January 25, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On January 18, 2023, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on January 18, 2023, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Shashua Amnon bought 476,191 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000,011 led to the insider holds 476,191 shares of the business.

GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 120,000 shares of MBLY for $2,520,000 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 120,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Pambianchi Christine M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,470,000 and bolstered with 70,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $48.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 795.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.35M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.19% stake in the company. Shares short for MBLY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 3.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 12.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.