SBNY (Signature Bank): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $116.98 in the prior trading day, Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) closed at $116.28, down -0.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710616 shares were traded. SBNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBNY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Signature’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBNY has reached a high of $350.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 865.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBNY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 3.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBNY’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.24, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.14 and a low estimate of $3.39, while EPS last year was $5.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.6, with high estimates of $3.88 and low estimates of $2.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.74 and $12.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.66. EPS for the following year is $15.92, with 15 analysts recommending between $18.5 and $12.99.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $624.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $637.5M to a low estimate of $603.4M. As of the current estimate, Signature Bank’s year-ago sales were $607.96M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $612.17M, a decrease of -10.90% less than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $639M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $586.5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.