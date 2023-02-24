The name Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) closed at $2.32 up 1.31% from its previous closing price of $2.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13460838 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lufax Holding Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1.60 from $6.40 previously.

On November 25, 2022, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on November 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.70 to $1.40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4846, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5691.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LU has traded an average of 19.48M shares per day and 12.57M over the past ten days. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 40.75M with a Short Ratio of 40.75M, compared to 27.79M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, Lufax Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.48B, an estimated decrease of -26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, a decrease of -18.50% over than the figure of -$26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.23B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.7B, down -12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.19B and the low estimate is $5.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.