The name Roku Inc. (ROKU) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Roku Inc.’s stock clocked out at $66.79, down -2.98% from its previous closing price of $68.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7997706 shares were traded. ROKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROKU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $85 from $45 previously.

On February 16, 2023, Atlantic Equities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $76.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when KAY STEPHEN H sold 2,763 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 207,225 led to the insider holds 78,527 shares of the business.

Fuchsberg Gilbert sold 2,040 shares of ROKU for $120,686 on Dec 01. The SVP, Corporate Development now owns 32,645 shares after completing the transaction at $59.16 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Ozgen Mustafa, who serves as the President, Devices of the company, sold 8,970 shares for $56.46 each. As a result, the insider received 506,446 and left with 16,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $141.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROKU traded 7.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.59M with a Short Ratio of 10.72M, compared to 12.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.60% and a Short% of Float of 8.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.43 and a low estimate of -$1.97, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.11, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.8 and -$3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.61. EPS for the following year is -$4.08, with 28 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$5.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $804.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $873.1M to a low estimate of $720M. As of the current estimate, Roku Inc.’s year-ago sales were $865.33M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $697.15M, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $760.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $623.31M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.