The name Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $35.10, up 2.12% from its previous closing price of $34.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344187 shares were traded. SPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $36 from $38 previously.

On November 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares for $26.29 per share. The transaction valued at 13,145 led to the insider holds 17,641 shares of the business.

JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of SPR for $14,775 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 18,141 shares after completing the transaction at $29.55 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, JOHNSON ROBERT D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $31.91 each. As a result, the insider received 15,955 and left with 18,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPR has reached a high of $52.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPR traded 2.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.91M, compared to 4.67M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, SPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.46.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 14 analysts recommending between $3 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 28.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B, an increase of 21.90% less than the figure of $28.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.03B, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.12B and the low estimate is $6.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.