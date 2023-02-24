The name Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.34, down -5.63% from its previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653067 shares were traded. TTCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTCF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $4.50 from $10 previously.

On September 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTCF has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5409.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTCF traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 945.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.86M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TTCF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.2M with a Short Ratio of 15.20M, compared to 16.29M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.17% and a Short% of Float of 30.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $53.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.86M to a low estimate of $49.46M. As of the current estimate, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.34M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.14M, a decrease of -9.60% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.11M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $228.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.43M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $246.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $251.53M and the low estimate is $236.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.