There are many powerful catalysts in the market: DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) can be one of them

The closing price of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was $19.04 for the day, down -2.51% from the previous closing price of $19.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15521875 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DKNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2023, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on February 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Bradbury Erik sold 18,975 shares for $20.69 per share. The transaction valued at 392,593 led to the insider holds 25,721 shares of the business.

Robins Jason sold 320,356 shares of DKNG for $5,567,490 on Mar 16. The insider now owns 4,253,837 shares after completing the transaction at $17.38 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Robins Jason, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 338,027 shares for $15.58 each. As a result, the insider received 5,265,645 and left with 4,574,193 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $25.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.58.

Shares Statistics:

DKNG traded an average of 13.96M shares per day over the past three months and 23.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 448.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 436.14M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.68M with a Short Ratio of 33.68M, compared to 30.92M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.24. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 27 analysts recommending between -$1.11 and -$3.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $840.9M to a low estimate of $757M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $473.32M, an estimated increase of 68.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $652.87M, an increase of 56.50% less than the figure of $68.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $715M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $555M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 68.50% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.