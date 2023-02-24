There Is Still Room For Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) was $1.69 for the day, down -3.43% from the previous closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 863736 shares were traded. BLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $10 previously.

On August 10, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when McClaskey James Paul sold 122 shares for $1.99 per share. The transaction valued at 243 led to the insider holds 67,231 shares of the business.

Hobbs Eric sold 7,531 shares of BLI for $37,429 on May 13. The insider now owns 182,725 shares after completing the transaction at $4.97 per share. On May 12, another insider, Hobbs Eric, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 123,062 shares for $4.31 each. As a result, the insider received 529,868 and left with 190,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLI has reached a high of $7.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3175, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4910.

Shares Statistics:

BLI traded an average of 832.45K shares per day over the past three months and 849.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.15M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BLI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 2.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.9M to a low estimate of $24M. As of the current estimate, Berkeley Lights Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.19M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.19M, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.5M.

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.33M and the low estimate is $95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.