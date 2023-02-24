There Is Still Room For Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) closed the day trading at $3.63 up 4.01% from the previous closing price of $3.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064148 shares were traded. GLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7840 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2021, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $19.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 05, 2017, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Hackett Darrel H. bought 25,000 shares for $4.20 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 36,702 shares of the business.

Laures Wolfgang bought 23,000 shares of GLT for $97,773 on Sep 07. The SVP, IGSC and IT now owns 23,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Fahnemann Thomas, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $3.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,752 and bolstered with 613,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLT has reached a high of $14.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5668, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8277.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLT traded about 500.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLT traded about 469.5k shares per day. A total of 44.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.43M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GLT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 929.78k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

GLT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.54 a year ago. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.75. The current Payout Ratio is 352.08% for GLT, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 13, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $397M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $397M to a low estimate of $397M. As of the current estimate, Glatfelter Corporation’s year-ago sales were $334.46M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.9M, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 39.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.