There Is Still Room For Udemy Inc. (UDMY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) closed the day trading at $10.07 up 0.80% from the previous closing price of $9.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876212 shares were traded. UDMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.40.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UDMY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $13 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On March 17, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on March 17, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Bali Eren sold 15,000 shares for $10.52 per share. The transaction valued at 157,800 led to the insider holds 1,841,648 shares of the business.

Brown Gregory Scott sold 317,740 shares of UDMY for $3,390,286 on Dec 21. The President, Udemy Business now owns 965,262 shares after completing the transaction at $10.67 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Blanchard Sarah, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,163 shares for $10.67 each. As a result, the insider received 108,439 and left with 1,081,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDMY has reached a high of $17.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UDMY traded about 582.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UDMY traded about 834.56k shares per day. A total of 140.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.49M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UDMY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $166.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $166.87M to a low estimate of $165.5M. As of the current estimate, Udemy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.95M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.78M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.98M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $630.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $626.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $629.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $518.16M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $777.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800.68M and the low estimate is $764.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.