There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

The closing price of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) was $91.78 for the day, up 3.08% from the previous closing price of $89.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069724 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CELH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $104.

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on October 11, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Milmoe William H. sold 30,000 shares for $107.30 per share. The transaction valued at 3,219,000 led to the insider holds 64,415 shares of the business.

Castaldo Nicholas sold 11,000 shares of CELH for $1,111,315 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 81,626 shares after completing the transaction at $101.03 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, DESANTIS CARL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,184 shares for $90.39 each. As a result, the insider received 3,180,282 and left with 710,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 117.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $122.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.86.

Shares Statistics:

CELH traded an average of 896.57K shares per day over the past three months and 824.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.35M with a Short Ratio of 9.35M, compared to 9.49M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.27% and a Short% of Float of 16.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.04 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.42. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.34M to a low estimate of $151.44M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104.25M, an estimated increase of 71.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.97M, an increase of 61.90% less than the figure of $71.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $233.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $203.56M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $627.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.27M, up 108.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $806.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.