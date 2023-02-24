There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

The closing price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) was $32.75 for the day, down -1.80% from the previous closing price of $33.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1729488 shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOCN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 48.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 48.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $31.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on November 22, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Brantz Carly D sold 106,419 shares for $34.42 per share. The transaction valued at 3,662,942 led to the insider holds 76,358 shares of the business.

SHAPIRO ALAN sold 39,358 shares of DOCN for $1,361,393 on Feb 21. The General Counsel now owns 227,349 shares after completing the transaction at $34.59 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Guy Jeffrey Scott, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 14,880 shares for $35.06 each. As a result, the insider received 521,693 and left with 135,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 105.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $63.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.46.

Shares Statistics:

DOCN traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 2.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.03M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.57M, compared to 9.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.90% and a Short% of Float of 12.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.06M to a low estimate of $160M. As of the current estimate, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $119.66M, an estimated increase of 34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.88M, an increase of 32.60% less than the figure of $34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.48M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $573M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $574.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.56M, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $738.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.52M and the low estimate is $716.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.