This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP)

In the latest session, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) closed at $0.73 up 17.36% from its previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1078 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696052 shares were traded. TFFP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7616 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On December 07, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 07, 2020, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Weisman Harlan F bought 50,000 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 53,000 led to the insider holds 64,615 shares of the business.

Fletcher Aaron G.L. bought 43,470 shares of TFFP for $49,990 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 143,470 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, THURMAN RANDY H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,255 shares for $4.29 each. As a result, the insider received 172,694 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 176.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFFP has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9497, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5216.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TFFP has traded an average of 183.76K shares per day and 309.49k over the past ten days. A total of 25.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.03M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TFFP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 479.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 551.93k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFFP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $180k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88k, up 104.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.7M and the low estimate is $2.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7,050.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.