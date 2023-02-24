Update from The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF): A steady trajectory

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) closed the day trading at $25.97 down -14.06% from the previous closing price of $30.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938795 shares were traded. SHYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHYF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 13, 2022, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when GUILLAUME STEPHEN K sold 15,000 shares for $24.51 per share. The transaction valued at 367,650 led to the insider holds 63,014 shares of the business.

DINKINS MICHAEL sold 548 shares of SHYF for $13,311 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 8,748 shares after completing the transaction at $24.29 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Clevinger Thomas R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $39.27 each. As a result, the insider received 196,361 and left with 36,957 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHYF has reached a high of $44.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHYF traded about 205.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHYF traded about 253.33k shares per day. A total of 35.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.11M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SHYF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 925.64k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Dividends & Splits

SHYF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 13.50% for SHYF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $2, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.17 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $312.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $323.3M to a low estimate of $300M. As of the current estimate, The Shyft Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $277.3M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $248.94M, an increase of 20.30% over than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $991.79M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.