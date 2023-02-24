Update from Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA): A steady trajectory

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) closed the day trading at $9.06 down -1.52% from the previous closing price of $9.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715749 shares were traded. ZETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZETA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on April 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 10,200 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 102,000 led to the insider holds 15,917,876 shares of the business.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 129,905 shares of ZETA for $1,328,928 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 15,928,076 shares after completing the transaction at $10.23 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 48,641 shares for $10.22 each. As a result, the insider received 497,111 and left with 16,057,981 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZETA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 2.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZETA traded about 847.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZETA traded about 925.96k shares per day. A total of 140.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.46M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.22M with a Short Ratio of 7.22M, compared to 7.12M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $160.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.17M to a low estimate of $158.5M. As of the current estimate, Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $134.85M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.3M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.16M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $577.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $574.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $576.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.34M, up 25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $671.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $690.5M and the low estimate is $650.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.