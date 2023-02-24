What shareholders can do to beat the market with Autohome Inc. (ATHM) stock

In the latest session, Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) closed at $31.53 down -2.87% from its previous closing price of $32.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547433 shares were traded. ATHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Autohome Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $42.

CLSA Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on July 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29.30 to $42.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autohome’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHM has reached a high of $40.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATHM has traded an average of 740.92K shares per day and 757.86k over the past ten days. A total of 123.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.31M. Shares short for ATHM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.98M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ATHM is 0.58, from 5.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $2.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $281.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $333.27M to a low estimate of $266.41M. As of the current estimate, Autohome Inc.’s year-ago sales were $235.32M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.89M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.93M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.