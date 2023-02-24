What shareholders can do to beat the market with Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) stock

As of close of business last night, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.19, up 4.39% from its previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579096 shares were traded. BWV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BWV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Hernandez Joseph sold 30,269 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 124,206 led to the insider holds 2,650,351 shares of the business.

Hernandez Joseph sold 76,841 shares of BWV for $323,662 on Aug 19. The CEO now owns 2,680,620 shares after completing the transaction at $4.21 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Shaw Allan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 29,636 shares for $3.94 each. As a result, the insider received 116,766 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWV has reached a high of $69.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2037, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1449.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BWV traded 1.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.44M. Insiders hold about 17.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BWV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 340.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 555.36k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.97.