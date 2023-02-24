What shareholders can do to beat the market with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) stock

In the latest session, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) closed at $227.28 up 3.74% from its previous closing price of $219.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1145044 shares were traded. CRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $220.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $240.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Parisotto Shannon M sold 4,558 shares for $254.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,159,619 led to the insider holds 6,010 shares of the business.

Girshick Birgit sold 3,205 shares of CRL for $815,310 on Feb 16. The Corporate Executive VP & COO now owns 41,038 shares after completing the transaction at $254.39 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, FOSTER JAMES C, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $250.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,000,017 and left with 216,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Charles’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRL has reached a high of $308.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 233.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 223.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRL has traded an average of 598.64K shares per day and 768.09k over the past ten days. A total of 50.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.22% stake in the company. Shares short for CRL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $2.68, while EPS last year was $2.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.62, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $2.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.93 and $10.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.89. EPS for the following year is $11.37, with 15 analysts recommending between $11.88 and $11.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $988.78M. As of the current estimate, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $905.05M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $981.09M, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $942.96M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.31B and the low estimate is $3.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.