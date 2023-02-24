Which analyst expects Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) closed at $9.66 down -4.92% from its previous closing price of $10.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099130 shares were traded. ALHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Kumar Dinesh M. sold 10,000 shares for $12.19 per share. The transaction valued at 121,921 led to the insider holds 1,106,101 shares of the business.

Kumar Dinesh M. sold 1,125 shares of ALHC for $14,633 on Jan 18. The Chief Med & Operating Officer now owns 1,116,101 shares after completing the transaction at $13.01 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, KAO JOHN E, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,100 shares for $13.01 each. As a result, the insider received 14,310 and left with 2,723,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $19.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALHC has traded an average of 675.12K shares per day and 412.78k over the past ten days. A total of 182.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.82M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 2.67M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $341.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $343.07M to a low estimate of $340M. As of the current estimate, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.27M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $420.54M, an increase of 21.70% over than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $436.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $404.99M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.