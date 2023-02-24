Which analyst expects Audacy Inc. (AUD) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) closed at $0.23 down -8.55% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0215 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047307 shares were traded. AUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Audacy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $0.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Crowley John David bought 100,004 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 30,001 led to the insider holds 468,756 shares of the business.

FIELD DAVID J bought 49,175 shares of AUD for $20,206 on Sep 23. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 1,944,388 shares after completing the transaction at $0.41 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, FIELD DAVID J, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 48,491 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,055 and bolstered with 1,895,163 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has reached a high of $3.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6277.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUD has traded an average of 921.79K shares per day and 516.38k over the past ten days. A total of 139.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.72M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AUD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.36M with a Short Ratio of 8.36M, compared to 8.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $344.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $355.6M to a low estimate of $336M. As of the current estimate, Audacy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $344.73M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.7M, a decrease of -3.80% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.