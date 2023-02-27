A correction may be in store for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares?

As of close of business last night, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s stock clocked out at $40.34, down -1.80% from its previous closing price of $41.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727371 shares were traded. PLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Gordon Haskett Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Pineiro Antonio bought 3,000 shares for $42.54 per share. The transaction valued at 127,632 led to the insider holds 23,312 shares of the business.

Zickefoose Ashley bought 3,600 shares of PLAY for $149,684 on Jan 11. The SVP, Chief Marketing Officer now owns 23,021 shares after completing the transaction at $41.58 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Jones Randall L, who serves as the VP Accounting and Controller of the company, bought 1,235 shares for $40.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,397 and bolstered with 5,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has reached a high of $52.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLAY traded 1.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 677.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.97M. Shares short for PLAY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 4.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.35% and a Short% of Float of 13.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.81 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $532.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $561.41M to a low estimate of $472M. As of the current estimate, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.1M, an estimated increase of 55.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.18M, an increase of 39.70% less than the figure of $55.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $686.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $593.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 48.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.