A correction may be in store for MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares?

As of close of business last night, MKS Instruments Inc.’s stock clocked out at $91.52, down -1.81% from its previous closing price of $93.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625372 shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MKSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on February 23, 2022, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares for $83.86 per share. The transaction valued at 18,868 led to the insider holds 9,909 shares of the business.

Mora Elizabeth sold 200 shares of MKSI for $16,772 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 15,893 shares after completing the transaction at $83.86 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Moloney Jacqueline F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 225 shares for $84.14 each. As a result, the insider received 18,932 and left with 10,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $163.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MKSI traded 742.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 704.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.63M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.66M, compared to 3.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, MKSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $3.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.41 and $9.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.3. EPS for the following year is $4.71, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $994.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $980M. As of the current estimate, MKS Instruments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $763.9M, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $928.16M, an increase of 25.10% less than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $956M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $888M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.79B and the low estimate is $3.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.