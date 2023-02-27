A glimpse at NatWest Group plc’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, NatWest Group plc’s stock clocked out at $6.84, down -1.87% from its previous closing price of $6.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1773949 shares were traded. NWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.79.

To gain a deeper understanding of NWG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

As of this moment, NatWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 25.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.23.

It appears that NWG traded 1.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.40B. Insiders hold about 68.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 1.67M on Dec 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, NWG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NWG, which recently paid a dividend on May 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 06, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

