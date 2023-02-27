A glimpse at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) closed at $12.20 down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $12.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1619321 shares were traded. SBRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBRA has reached a high of $16.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBRA has traded an average of 1.84M shares per day and 2.34M over the past ten days. A total of 230.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBRA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.05M with a Short Ratio of 11.04M, compared to 12.07M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.52%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SBRA is 1.20, from 1.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.02.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $155.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $162.74M to a low estimate of $147.75M. As of the current estimate, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.66M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.48M, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.85M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $622.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $578.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $606.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $569.54M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $631.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.5M and the low estimate is $591.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.