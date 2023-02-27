A Stock You Should Be Looking At: BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

The price of BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) closed at $35.14 in the last session, down -0.23% from day before closing price of $35.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691386 shares were traded. BKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BKU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $38 from $45 previously.

On June 03, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $51.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares for $37.26 per share. The transaction valued at 167,670 led to the insider holds 9,729 shares of the business.

Richards Jay D. sold 7,415 shares of BKU for $306,981 on Jun 06. The Officer of Subsidiary now owns 30,973 shares after completing the transaction at $41.40 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Malcolm Kevin A., who serves as the Officer of Subsidiary of the company, sold 703 shares for $39.16 each. As a result, the insider received 27,529 and left with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $45.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BKU traded on average about 634.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 623.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.09M. Shares short for BKU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 4.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.34% and a Short% of Float of 11.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BKU is 1.00, which was 0.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $266.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.49M to a low estimate of $251.8M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $222.94M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.6M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $277.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.68M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.6M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.