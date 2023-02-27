A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

After finishing at $31.15 in the prior trading day, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) closed at $30.97, down -0.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659053 shares were traded. CWEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CWEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on November 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sotos Christopher S sold 30,000 shares for $35.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,056,822 led to the insider holds 266,704 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clearway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWEN has reached a high of $41.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 576.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 696.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.33M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.35% stake in the company. Shares short for CWEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 1.95M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CWEN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.05, compared to 1.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.88.