A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

After finishing at $13.83 in the prior trading day, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) closed at $13.40, down -3.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1294250 shares were traded. VGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $16 from $12 previously.

On November 15, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $17.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on November 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when BERNSTEIN RONALD J sold 7,400 shares for $13.97 per share. The transaction valued at 103,415 led to the insider holds 25,630 shares of the business.

BERNSTEIN RONALD J sold 4,600 shares of VGR for $65,099 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 33,030 shares after completing the transaction at $14.15 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, LEBOW BENNETT S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 325,000 shares for $11.53 each. As a result, the insider received 3,746,470 and left with 464,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vector’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VGR has reached a high of $14.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 773.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 828.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.04M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VGR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 1.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VGR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.65. The current Payout Ratio is 79.50% for VGR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 15, 2019 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $335.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $335.3M to a low estimate of $335.3M. As of the current estimate, Vector Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $313.67M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.