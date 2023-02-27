AMT (American Tower Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, American Tower Corporation’s stock clocked out at $195.73, down -3.08% from its previous closing price of $201.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2726271 shares were traded. AMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $200.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $254.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $215 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when THOMPSON SAMME L sold 1,739 shares for $218.59 per share. The transaction valued at 380,128 led to the insider holds 22,099 shares of the business.

Goel Sanjay bought 5 shares of AMT for $1,163 on Feb 02. The EVP & President, Asia-Pacific now owns 9,592 shares after completing the transaction at $232.56 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, DOLAN RAYMOND P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,619 shares for $233.92 each. As a result, the insider received 378,716 and left with 17,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 275.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMT has reached a high of $282.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $178.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 216.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 232.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMT traded 1.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 465.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 3.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.69, AMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.91.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.49 and $6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.34. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.95 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $2.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.71B to a low estimate of $2.65B. As of the current estimate, American Tower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.45B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.73B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.69B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.36B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.41B and the low estimate is $10.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.