An average trading volume for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) closed at $21.32 in the last session, down -4.74% from day before closing price of $22.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2208680 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $27 from $29 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Sridhar KR sold 63,777 shares for $22.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,419,676 led to the insider holds 538,108 shares of the business.

Moore Sharelynn Faye sold 6,247 shares of BE for $139,745 on Feb 22. The EVP, Chief Marketing Officer now owns 149,427 shares after completing the transaction at $22.37 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Brooks Guillermo, who serves as the EVP, Sales – Americas of the company, sold 3,187 shares for $22.15 each. As a result, the insider received 70,592 and left with 103,981 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BE traded on average about 2.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 201.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.93M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.54M with a Short Ratio of 16.81M, compared to 16.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.99% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 15 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $315.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $395.76M to a low estimate of $241.4M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $201.04M, an estimated increase of 56.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.79M, an increase of 40.90% less than the figure of $56.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $417.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290.6M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.